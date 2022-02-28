Jacked Ramsays Podcast: Who Is The Top NBA Draft Prospect?

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they answer as many of your questions as they can, live!

Questions about how Keon Johnson projects as a player for the immediate and the long term?

How do you approach the draft and who do you view as the top prospect in this class? Beyond that, how do you see the Blazers utilizing their picks? Trade them both? Keep both? Send one out and keep the other? There’s so many ways things can go! Who would you trade a draft pick for - Jerami Grant? Is there another player out there that could be had?

There’s also the big question that has reared it’s head once again, garnering national attention - what’s next and what should be next for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers?

We’ll address that and Jason Quick of the Athletic’s piece after talking with interim GM Joe Cronin.

