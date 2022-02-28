Former Top Pick Markelle Fultz Set to Return Monday

It’s been 418 days since Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz suited up in an NBA game.

However, that drought ends tonight when he makes his long-awaited return to the court against the Indiana Pacers in central Florida Monday night.

Fultz tore his ACL after just eight games last season and has been sidelined through this year rehabbing the knee.

Since being drafted with the 1st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fultz has only played in 113 NBA contests in five seasons.

He dealt with shoulder issues throughout his career in Philadelphia and still experienced them in his early Orlando days, but in 2019-20, Fultz began to show flashes of potential, averaging just over 12 points per game and starting for the Magic in the playoffs in the bubble.

His strong play looked to continue before his knee injury sidelined him, but now he’ll be able to slowly return to where he once was beginning tonight against the Pacers.

The Portland Trail Blazers’ two-game season series wrapped up earlier this month, so the Blazers won’t see Fultz until next season at the earliest.