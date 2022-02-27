Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Nuggets

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at Sunday night’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets that saw the Blazers fall 124-92.

All in all, it was a very similar tale to previous outings with the starting unit setting the tone: getting out in transition and playing a revved up version of the new Blazers. However, their shooting waned (even from Anfernee Simons) and with ZERO margin for error, the veteran Nuggets picked apart Portland possession by possession.

Without Jusuf Nurkic to anchor the middle the size of the Nuggets was often too much to overcome. Even though Nikola Jokic scored only 8 points, Denver hammered home 62 points in the paint as Portland just didn’t have the size to deter drives or contest post-up opportunities.

Portland now embarks on what should be one of their toughest road trips of the season, playing the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves twice, and then the Utah Jazz - all teams with significant size advantages that Portland likely won’t have an answer for.

Hop on in and talk about tonight’s game, what’s coming up and have eyes toward the NCAA tournament right over the horizon.

