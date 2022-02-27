Update On Damian Lillard Injury

Portland Trail Blazers’ point guard Damian Lillard continues his recovery from surgery to repair an abdominal injury, and today the team announced that Lillard has progressed into reconditioning.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has progressed through the initial phase of his rehabilitation from abdominal surgery without setback. Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol next week, which includes the continuation of his strengthening program along with basketball skill activity. He will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.

Lillard originally underwent surgery in early January to repair a chronic injury to his core, and he had a timeline of six to eight weeks prior to being reevaluated. Prior to the surgery, doctors wondered how Lillard had continued to play with the injury.

Prior to sitting out due to the surgery, Lillard averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists over 29 games in the 2021-22 season.

We wish Dame the best on his journey back to the court.