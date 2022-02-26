Anfernee Simons “100 percent” wants to return to Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is expected to be one of the more in-demand restricted free agents this summer.

However, the 22-year-old has told Sports Illustrated’s Ben Pickman that he was determined to remain in the Pacific Northwest. Simons discusses the leaps he’s made this season, but mentions his drive to continue improving and be more vocal.

“I 100% want to stay in Portland. And I think everybody wants me to stay as well. I think it’s a perfect fit for me.” “[I’m] coming out of my shell a lot more. Some people say I’m still quiet, but I’ve grown a lot and am out of the really quiet stage where I was in my first year. Now I’m much more talkative to a lot newer teammates.”

The piece also includes comments from teammate Damian Lillard and their trainer Phil Beckner who has helped the pair develop throughout their respective careers.