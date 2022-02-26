Spurs To Buy Out Momentary Blazer Satoransky

Momentary Portland Trail Blazers guard Tomas Satoransky has agreed to a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: The San Antonio Spurs and point guard Tomas Satoransky have agreed to a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Washington Wizards. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2022

Satoransky was initially dealt to Portland from the New Orleans Pelicans in the CJ McCollum trade on February 8 alongside Josh Hart, Didi Louzada, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and a protected first round pick.

He was again traded to the Spurs the following day in a three-team deal that landed the Blazers Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second round pick from the Utah Jazz.

The 30-year-old played one game with the Spurs before agreeing to the buyout. He is expected to return to the Washington Wizards where he played between 2016 and 2019.

Satoransky will enter unrestricted free agency this coming summer.

The veteran 6’7 Czech has spent six years in the NBA putting up averages of 7 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 2.9 rebounds and 4 assists.