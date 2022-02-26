NBA Announces 2022 Las Vegas Summer League Dates

The NBA announced Friday that the 2022 NBA Summer League will take place from July 7-17.

NBA Summer League returns to Las Vegas this July pic.twitter.com/soPjth4Mr6 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 25, 2022

The annual event takes place in Las Vegas and gives rookies, G League players, and other fringe-NBA players a chance to show their worth at the NBA level.

With no first round picks in the 2020 or 2021 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers 2021 Summer League roster didn’t provide a prized prospect to scout. Instead, the roster showcased an unusual number of NBA veterans — Michael Beasley (33), Kenneth Faried (32) and Emannuel Mudiay (25) — and gave Portland an extended look at second-year pro CJ Elleby and rookies Greg Brown III and Trendon Watford.

The 2021 Summer League squad finished with a 2-3 record. Elleby, Brown III, and Watford are the only players from the 12-man roster who remain on the Blazers’ regular season roster.

The 2022 Summer League looks to be a more anticipated event for the Blazers in terms of assessing prospects. If Portland falls into the Draft Lottery and the protected pick acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans conveys this year, Portland will own two lottery picks heading into July’s NBA Draft.

If Portland doesn’t trade those picks away, the 2022 Summer League will be the first chance for fans to see how two NBA Lottery picks perform in Blazers uniforms.

The Pelicans first round pick — acquired in the CJ McCollum trade — will convey to Portland if it falls between the fifth and 14th picks.