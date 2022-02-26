Jusuf Nurkic Recognized As One of NBA’s Premier International Talents

Now more than ever, the NBA is filled with talented players from across the globe. In his recent piece, NBA.com’s Joel Ortiz decided to craft an All-International First, Second and Third Team, commemorating the league’s premier overseas talent. Among those mentioned was Portland Trail Blazers big Jusuf Nurkić.

Nurkić joined Oklahoma City Thunder guards Luguentz Dort and Josh Giddey, as well as Chicago Bulls big Nikola Vučević and New Orleans Pelicans big Jonas Valančiūnas on the All-International Third Team.

Ortiz made a small mention of Nurkic, praising him and teammate Anfernee Simons for their work in keeping the Trail Blazers in Play-In contention despite the litany of injuries and trades the team has dealt with in recent months.

The @Trailblazers won their 4th-straight-game as Anfernee Simons & Jusuf Nurkic combine for 63 points on the road! #RipCity@AnferneeSimons: 31 PTS, 6 AST@bosnianbeast27: 32 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST pic.twitter.com/UZaJ87amJc — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2022

Nurkic, an eight-year veteran, is currently on the mend, nursing a plantar fasciitis injury that will keep him out for the next four weeks. Over 56 games this season — Nurkic’s most since 2018-19 — the Bosnian center averaged 15.0 points per game, a career-high 11.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists while also notching career highs in field goal percentage (53.5), 3-pointers made (15) and free throw rate.