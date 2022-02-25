Despite Disappointing Season, Blazers’ TV Ratings Rank High

It’s been a difficult season for the Portland Trail Blazers, who currently sit with a 25-35 record.

However, despite the team’s struggles and TV network woes, the ratings for Blazers broadcasts on ROOT Sports Northwest have been strong compared to the rest of the league.

According to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand, the Blazers are currently ranked 8th in the league in ratings.

Among non-contending teams, the Blazers rank second-highest in the league behind the San Antonio Spurs, who hold a slight 0.01-point lead over them.

Despite the high numbers, the Blazers are still down compared to last season. In 2020-21, the Blazers ranked third in the NBA with a 3.26 rating, slotting just behind the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

The slide is to be expected considering the team’s struggles, but it is far less of a drop than many would expect.

The Blazers have just 20 games remaining this season that broadcast exclusively on ROOT Sports Northwest.