James Harden to Make 76ers Debut Friday vs. Timberwolves

Just a little over two weeks after being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden will debut for his new team Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Harden was sidelined for the games leading up to the All-Star Game with a hamstring injury, but will return tonight in the team’s first game following the break.

The Sixers currently hold a 35-23 record, good for 3rd in the Eastern Conference sitting just three games behind the top-seeded Chicago Bulls and 2.5 games back of the 2-seed Miami Heat.

This season, Harden is averaging 22.8 points per game to go with eight rebounds and 10.2 assists. He currently ranks second in the league in assists behind Phoenix Suns point guard and former Houston Rockets teammate Chris Paul, who is likely out for the rest of the regular season with a broken thumb.

The Portland Trail Blazers have already completed their season series with the Sixers, so they won’t see Harden until next year.