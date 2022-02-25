 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trading Places and Spaces: Josh Hart, Larry Nance Jr. Swap Homes

The current and recent ex-Blazer struck a deal.

By Jeremy_Brener
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

When players are traded in the middle of an NBA season, finding a new place to live can be tricky.

However, for Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart and New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., it was a bit easier.

According to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, Hart and Nance Jr. swapped living arrangements for the time being.

Hart and Nance Jr. were teammates for the Los Angeles Lakers during Hart’s rookie season in 2017-18 before Nance Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the two became fast friends.

Since arriving in Portland, Hart is averaging 21 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Nance Jr. has still yet to debut for New Orleans and recently underwent a minor knee surgery.

There is no guarantee that these living arrangements will continue into the offseason, but maybe Hart should stay at Nance Jr.’s house if he continues to play the way he has for the Blazers.

