Trading Places and Spaces: Josh Hart, Larry Nance Jr. Swap Homes

When players are traded in the middle of an NBA season, finding a new place to live can be tricky.

However, for Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart and New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., it was a bit easier.

According to ESPN’s Andrew Lopez, Hart and Nance Jr. swapped living arrangements for the time being.

Larry Nance said him and Josh Hart are just swapping houses for now. Said he wishes he would’ve been here to play with one of his best friends.



Called his surgery a minor procedure and he said he hopes to be back on the floor soon. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 24, 2022

Hart and Nance Jr. were teammates for the Los Angeles Lakers during Hart’s rookie season in 2017-18 before Nance Jr. was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the two became fast friends.

Since arriving in Portland, Hart is averaging 21 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Nance Jr. has still yet to debut for New Orleans and recently underwent a minor knee surgery.

There is no guarantee that these living arrangements will continue into the offseason, but maybe Hart should stay at Nance Jr.’s house if he continues to play the way he has for the Blazers.