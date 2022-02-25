Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers’ winning streak ends at four games as they fall 132-95 to the Golden State Warriors on what figures to be an interesting final stretch to the 2021-22 NBA season.

The “Baby Blazers” group of Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart and even Justise Winslow continue to play admirably - Simons in particular put up another star level effort that won’t even register as it becomes the norm - but the loss of Jusuf Nurkic for what will likely be the season and the shortage of top end talent to fill the gaps just proved to be too much for the Warriors who put eight players into double figures and saw Steph Curry post 18 points and an eye popping 14 assists.

Hop on with Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s action, the debuts of Keon Johnson, Brandon Williams and Drew Eubanks and the upcoming schedule.

