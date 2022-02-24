Jacked Ramsays: Blazers vs Warriors

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors make their returns from the All Star break tonight to get the final push of the regular season underway. However, the Trail Blazers will make that push without the help of 7-foot, 300-pound Jusuf Nurkic after being shut down for at least a month dealing with plantar fasciitis.

With Nurkic down for likely the remainder of the regular season (he will be evaluated after 4 weeks, which would be after being down for 13 games) the Blazers have made it very clear their intention is to keep the lottery-protected pick (owed to the Chicago Bulls that was included in a deal that netted the now departed Larry Nance Jr.) by limiting the amount of talent they’re willing to put on the floor.

Anfernee Simons is now the LONE player who hasn’t been traded or injured from the opening night’s 9-man rotation. About as quick as an overhaul that’s ever been done to an NBA roster in season in the modern era, the focus will now be solely on developing Simons, Greg Brown III, CJ Elleby, Trendon Watford and evaluating new additions Brandon Williams and Drew Eubanks as potential end of bench fliers heading into next season.

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague and they walk through each and every step, oh and get you ready for tonight’s game against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors

