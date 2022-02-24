Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Game Day Thread

In their first game since the All-Star Break, the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Golden State Warriors. The game will likely answer any questions one may have regarding the direction of the team.

Thursday, February 24 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: TNT

Blazers injuries: Jusuf Nurkic (out),Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out), Keon Johnson (probable)

Warriors injuries: Draymond Green (out), Andre Iguodala (out)

SBN Affiliate: Golden State of Mind

