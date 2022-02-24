Lillard, Hart, and All Your Trail Blazers Questions Answered!

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back! This week the NBA All-Star break gave Dave and Dia a chance to take ALL of your questions about the Blazers, Damian Lillard, draft picks, Anfernee Simons, the 2022 NBA Playoffs, and so much more! What’s the ideal outcome for the season? Should the Blazers plan on keeping Josh Hart? How about Jusuf Nurkic? What’s the optimal road forward for Lillard? What’s the difference in planning if the Blazers keep him or not? Can anybody even tell at this point???

In between all of that (and much more) you can hear all the things that Dia’s kids aren’t able to do that Dave’s can, choose who’d really be more fun to hang with, and experience all the joys of banter between Dave Deckard and Dia Miller that you’ve come to know and love.

