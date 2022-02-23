Jusuf Nurkic To Miss Four Weeks Due To Plantar Fasciitis

Portland Trail Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic will miss a minimum of four weeks with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, according to a team announcement. The team also stated that Nurkic has had signs and symptoms of plantar fasciitis since September, but he has been playing with the injury while undergoing treatment.

The Mayo Clinic notes that plantar fasciitis is a result of inflammation of the plantar fascia along the bottom of the foot, a band of tissue which connects the heel and the toes, supporting the structure of the foot. Plantar fasciitis is considered one of the common causes of pain in the heel.

Nurkic will be reevaluated after four weeks, according to the Trail Blazers.

Over the course of the season, Nurkic has played in 56 games, averaging 15 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals. Despite playing with an injury, Nurkic has had a career-high season in terms of rebounding and field goal percentage (53.5%).

We wish the Bosnian Beast well as he recovers.