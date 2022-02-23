Kyrie Irving Could Play in Nets Home Games Soon

The Brooklyn Nets could be getting Kyrie Irving back for the stretch run and playoffs at home games.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, New York City’s vaccine mandate will phase out in the coming weeks, allowing Irving to play in games at Barclays Center.

New York City has a plan to phase out the vaccine mandate in the coming weeks, Mayor Eric Adams says, at which point Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving would be cleared for home games.



Spokesperson adds that current rules remain in place. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2022

There are just seven weeks left in the NBA’s regular season, which concludes April 10. There is no guarantee that the mandate will be lifted in time for the playoffs.

Irving has only played in 14 games this season, all on the road, due to his vaccine status.

With Irving possibly returning to the court for home games, Kevin Durant healing from his injury and Ben Simmons getting back in shape to play, the Nets are gearing up to become one of the strongest contenders in the Eastern Conference.

