Blazers’ Nurkic Among Midseason Extension Candidates

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. That process could be skipped, though. The Blazers and Nurkic still have time to come to an agreement on an extension ahead of the 2022 offseason.

With that in mind, HoopsHype contributor Yossi Gozlan listed Nurkic at the top of a list of veteran players that could reach an extension agreement prior to the summer.

Jusuf Nurkic is finally back to his pre-injury form this season. He is the lone veteran other than Damian Lillard who did not get traded in this month’s trade deadline. Both Nurkic and the Portland Trail Blazers have a mutual interest in a new deal during free agency, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. He is currently eligible for an extension worth up to four years, $64.5 million but he can get more in free agency. He could extend now on a short-term deal if he wants to secure some money and test a different free agency year. He could also extend for up to two years, $25.8 million if he wants to secure some money while also retaining his trade eligibility this offseason.

Nurkic, who has appeared in 272 regular season outings with the Blazers, is currently averaging 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. In the month of February, the 27-year-old big fella has boosted those numbers to 17.6 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

If Nurkic does hit the open market this summer, he is likely to land near the top of a center class that is headlined by restricted free agent Deandre Ayton.

