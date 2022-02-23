Blazers’ Simons is a Contender for NBA’s Most Improved Player

With the NBA All-Star Game in the rearview mirror, the Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the outlook for the Trail Blazers as the postseason approaches. Along with those predictions, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald jumped right into the storylines that emerged from the past week.

The comments made by Blazers legend Clyde Drexler kicked off the discussion. Both Steve and Brian highlighted how Drexler’s experience with the Blazers likely influenced his thoughts on Damian Lillard’s standing following a trade that shipped CJ McCollum to the Pelicans.

2ND HALF GOALS



CoR is ready to roll as we head into the back-half of the schedule. With the Blazers gaining momentum, can Anfernee make a late push for MIP?



In the main segment of the show, Anfernee Simons took center stage. Is Simons in position to earn the NBA’s Most Improved Player award? Steve compares Simons’ leap to the one that McCollum made during his successful MIP campaign in the 2015-16 season. Can Simons catch Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who is the current frontrunner for the award, if the Blazers secure a playoff spot?

