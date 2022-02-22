Blazers History: Steve Blake Drops 14 First Quarter Dimes

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Steve Blake spent parts of five seasons in three different stints with the team.

In the 870 games he played in the NBA, 350 of them came with Portland, more than any of the eight teams he suited up for.

But on this day 13 years ago, Blake played arguably one of the most memorable games of his career.

In a game against the 13-42 Los Angeles Clippers, Blake got off to a hot start facilitating the offense.

After finding LaMarcus Aldridge for a signature 17-footer on the game’s third possession, Blake found a rhythm in the first quarter.

The next nine Blazer buckets were all assisted by Blake, putting him one away from double digits with 4:43 left in the quarter.

After Aldridge broke that streak on the next possession, assisting on a Nicolas Batum make, Blake grabbed his 10th assist on the next possession

But Blake wasn’t done. With 1:17 left to go in the frame, he found Aldridge for another dunk to give him his 11th dime.

Then, the next three possessions ended in much of what we saw throughout the first quarter — a Blake assist.

By the end of the quarter, the box score punched out a ‘14’ by Blake’s name under the assist category, the most ever in an NBA quarter.

San Antonio Spurs guard John Lucas also recorded 14 assists on April 15, 1984, but that record went untouched for nearly a quarter of a century before Blake matched the mark.

