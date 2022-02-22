What Can Blazers Fans Expect From Drew Eubanks?

In order to get a bit more insight on the current state new Portland Trail Blazers signee and former San Antonio Spurs big man Drew Eubanks, we spoke to Pounding the Rock and Alamo City Limits podcast host Noah Magaro-George.

1. Were you surprised to see another team give Drew Eubanks another contract?

I wasn’t all that surprised that Eubanks got another shot in the NBA. He has established himself as a serviceable depth insurance option, and with so many teams losing players left and right, it only makes sense someone would eventually come calling for Drew.

2. Ultimately, why did Eubanks not work out in San Antonio?

The Spurs moving on from Drew Eubanks had more to do with matching salaries in their trade with Toronto than an indictment of his performance. The fourth-year center also got buried on the depth chart behind players with more offensive and defensive versatility. He transformed from a two-way contract signee into a genuine backup big during his time under head coach Gregg Popovich, so things worked out about as well as they could for him in the 2-1-0.

3. What are Eubanks’ biggest strengths?

Hustle and energy are by far his greatest assets. Eubanks fights for every rebound, contests every shot, and dives for every loose basketball. Drew has a penchant for getting the crowd on their feet with some thunderous jams out of the pick-and-roll. Even when Eubanks isn’t on the court, you can see how much he loves to support his teammates from the bench.

4. What is the best-case scenario for Eubanks for the rest of his career?

The best-case scenario for Eubanks for the rest of his career is probably as a reliable backup center. The 25-year-old bruiser worked on his three-point jumper this Summer, but it never translated to the hardwood. If he can become a more disciplined defender and extend his range a bit, there is a possibility the Oregon State alumnus sticks around the league for a decade.

5. What do you believe is Eubanks’ current projection for the rest of his career?

Based on what we saw from Eubanks in San Antonio, it might be fair to say Eubanks will probably remain a third-stringer on most playoff-level clubs. Drew can get lost within the constructs of team defense, and his repertoire on the other end is limited. Portland would be wise to simplify his role as much as possible so they can get the most out of him.