Blazer’s Edge Radio: All-Star Edition

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, the guys will give their thoughts on the NBA’s All-Star weekend, as well as the Trail Blazers’ unexpected winning streak prior to the break.

In addition, Dillon Sage of the Holy Backboard podcast will drop by to discuss CJ McCollum’s early tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans and some of the top prospects for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available here.

Programming note: There will be no show on Tuesday, March 8 as XRAY will be airing special coverage throughout the day in celebration of National Women’s Day.