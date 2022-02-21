Blazers Sign Drew Eubanks, Brandon Williams

The Portland Trail Blazers have added roster help, signing former Oregon State Beaver Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract.

The Blazers were able to sign Eubanks despite having 15 players on the roster, via a hardship exception.

The exception was granted following long-term injuries to Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, Joe Ingles and Didi Louzada.

The undrafted big man was traded by the San Antonio Spurs and waived by the Toronto Raptors at this month’s NBA Trade Deadline.

Joe Ingles, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little and Didi Louzada are injured and out for an extended period of time. https://t.co/QDs6wJJlmV — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 22, 2022

In four years with the Spurs, the 6’9 Eubanks averaged 4.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12.1 minutes per game.

The Blazers have also signed Brandon Williams to a two-year two-way contract after converting Trendon Watford’s two-way deal into a long-term contract earlier today.

Williams joined Portland earlier this season, signing a 10-day contract while multiple Blazers went through COVID health and safety protocol.

Blazers are also signing G League guard Brandon Williams on a two-year, two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2022

The point guard has spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the G-League’s Westchester Knicks, averaging 22.8 points and 6.4 assists.