Should Blazers Sign Jevon Carter?

The Portland Trail Blazers opened up a two-way roster spot today by moving Trendon Watford to the main roster and waiving Dennis Smith Jr.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets waived Jevon Carter to make room to sign veteran Goran Dragic.

It seems like a rational idea for the Blazers to look into signing Carter with the vacant two-way spot to give them some point guard depth down the stretch.

Carter, a four-year veteran, can officially be declared an NBA journeyman. His career began when the Memphis Grizzlies drafted him with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, he lasted just one season with the Grizzlies before being dealt to the Phoenix Suns for De’Anthony Melton.

Then, this past offseason, Carter was dealt to the Nets for Landry Shamet and the 29th overall pick, which became big man Day’Ron Sharpe.

This season, Carter is averaging a career-worst 3.6 points per game, but he is improving. In February, Carter is shooting over 39 percent from the three-point line. When the Nets were facing several injuries, Carter’s playing time increased and he proved why he should be in the NBA. Earlier this month, Carter scored a season-high 21 points against the Boston Celtics.

But Carter makes his money as a scrappy defender who always looks to add a little bit of pressure. The Blazers rank 28th in the league in defense, so this could be a welcomed addition, especially if the team is attempting to make the play-in tournament.

On the flip side, the team could use someone with a little more upside and youth than Carter to fill its open roster spot that could help contribute more down the line. The team also has Eric Bledsoe waiting in the wings, and although he has yet to suit up for Rip City, he could see the floor after the All-Star Break.

Carter is a player with valuable NBA experience playing around some of the league’s best players and if he came to Portland, it would likely be a sign that the Blazers want to compete for the playoffs rather than draft positioning for the rest of the year.