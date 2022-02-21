Brooklyn Nets Sign Goran Dragic

One of the most-coveted names on the buyout market has found a new home.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are signing 14-year veteran Goran Dragic to a contract for the remainder of the season.

Just in: Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 21, 2022

Dragic was traded in the offseason from the Miami Heat to the Toronto Raptors as part of the Kyle Lowry trade, but played sparingly for the team that was focused on developing Fred VanVleet as the team’s primary point guard.

The San Antonio Spurs acquired him for Thaddeus Young at the Trade Deadline, who then reached a buyout agreement with him last week.

Dragic was coveted by other teams including the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, but ultimately, he decided to go out east to Brooklyn.

By signing with the Nets, Dragic reunites with his former teammate Steve Nash, who played with him in his first three seasons with the Phoenix Suns.

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to Brooklyn to face Dragic and the Nets on March 18.