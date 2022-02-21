Chris Paul Out 6-8 Weeks With Broken Thumb

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul broke his thumb and is expected to be out for the next 6-8 weeks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The announcement came just a few hours before Paul participated in Sunday’s All-Star Game, the 12th of his illustrious career. CP3 played just two minutes off the bench for Team LeBron, who won the game, 163-160.

The Portland Trail Blazers have one final meeting with the Suns this season, taking place in Phoenix next Wednesday. And of course, Paul will be absent.

Paul’s Suns hold the league’s best record with a 48-10 mark, 6.5 games ahead of the next best team, the Golden State Warriors. Since January 1, the Suns are 21-2.

With the Suns all but qualified for the playoffs, it’s very likely CP3 won’t see the court again until the playoffs, which begin in approximately seven weeks.

For the rest of the season, we’ll get a taste as to how impactful Paul is for the defending Western Conference champions with him off the court and see if the team can clinch the West’s top seed with him on the sidelines.