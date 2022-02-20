All Star Game Day Thread

It’s the All Star Game! There might not be any Portland Trail Blazers in tonight’s game, but tonight should certainly be exciting for the league’s best to meet on one stage.

Here’s a look at the All Star rosters:

Team LeBron

LeBron James (C), Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Chris Paul. Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers*

*Jarrett Allen is James Harden’s injury replacement.

Team Durant

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Ja Morant. Memphis Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs*

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets*

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

*Dejounte Murray is Draymond Green’s injury replacement. LaMelo Ball is Kevin Durant’s injury replacement.

Sunday, February 20 - 5:00 p.m. PT

﻿How to watch on TV: TNT

