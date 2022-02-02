Jacked Ramays Post Game: Blazers vs Lakers

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Blazers fell 99-94, bringing their 4 game road trip to an end with a 1-3 record and their overall record to 21-31. That’s 10 games below .500 with 4 home games remaining before the NBA trade deadline.

For much of the evening the Blazers were running in front of the Lakers, capitalizing on miscues - at one point outscoring the Lakers on turnovers 21 to 0. However, shooting under 36% on the evening coupled with second half turnovers doomed the Blazers down the stretch.

Outside of Norman Powell (30 points, 5-11 from distance)- none of the Blazers shot well. Anfernee Simons was able to save an 0-4 start with a 7-14 finish, but the bar he’s set lately leaves more to be desired.

Hop on in with the fellas and take a look at what’s ahead for Portland: the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday - as well as the latest news, rumors and more!

SUBSCRIBE: YouTube, Twitch, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and Anywhere You Get Podcasts!