Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Lakers

The Portland Trail Blazers look to finish up their 4-game road trip Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. With a win, Portland would wrap up a 2-2 trip - a loss puts them at 1-3 on the trip and 10 games below .500 at 21-31 with only 4 games remaining before the February 10th NBA Trade Deadline.

Join Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at tonight’s match up - one that will see both LeBron James out for the Lakers and Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr, Nassir Little and Cody Zeller out for the Lakers. It may be Hollywood, but the lights will be focused on the supporting actors tonight.

In which case, after one of the best months a Trail Blazer has ever had - finishing with over 23 points and 6 assists per game (shooting 46/43/88) Anfernee Simons was nominated for Western Conference Player of Month. Falling short to an incredible campaign being put together by Nikola Jokic.

Danny and Brandon will also take a look at recent rumors around Blazers; Robert Covington, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic as the trade deadline looms ever closer.

