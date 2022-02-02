Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Day Thread

For the Portland Trail Blazers, tonight may be last man standing, but the Los Angeles Lakers are missing some key pieces, too.

Wednesday, February 2 - 7:30 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Larry Nance Jr. (out), Cody Zeller (out), Nassir Little (out), CJ Elleby (probable), Trendon Watford (day-to-day), Jusuf Nurkic (day-to-day), Anfernee Simons (day-to-day)

Lakers injuries: Kendrick Nunn (out), LeBron James (doubtful), Malik Monk (probable), Anthony Davis (probable)

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!