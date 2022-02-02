Covington, McLemore Interest Rising on NBA Trade Market

The NBA trade deadline is eight days away and the Portland Trail Blazers are rumored to be active participants on the market. While many names from the roster have been mentioned as likely trade candidates, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, one Trail Blazer is the most likely to be moved.

The Blazers front court pair of Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington are both on the final years of expiring contracts and have come up heavily in trade speculation. Fischer said all signs indicate Covington will be the player Portland moves before the deadline.

Among Portland’s trade candidates, Robert Covington has recently been described as the most likely Trail Blazer dealt before Feb. 10. While momentum has seemed to stall on any Jusuf Nurkic trade,

According to Fischer, another Portland player has picked up more traction on the market than Nurkic. Ben McLemore, Portland’s sharpshooting boost off the bench, has come alive in recent months. After not playing consistent minutes during the first two months of the season, McLemore has averaged 13.3 points while shooting 40.1% from three-point range in the last 17 games. He could be a valuable piece for any team looking for extra shooting.

Fischer said the New Orleans Pelicans have shown interest in Covington, but the Pelicans have also shown interest in other Portland players, including a notable Blazers veteran.

The Pelicans have become repeatedly linked to Rockets guard Eric Gordon. New Orleans has registered interest in various Trail Blazers, particularly Covington and CJ McCollum. The Pelicans are also said to be revisiting a trade package for Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes that was discussed as a potential sign-and-trade for Josh Hart this past offseason.

The Trade Deadline is February 10th.