Will the Blazers Actually Shake Things Up at the Deadline?

The Church of Roy Podcast returned this week to discuss the latest trade rumors swirling around the Trail Blazers. Before diving into NBA trade talk, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald detail Portland’s recent string of losses. It certainly appears that the tank is back in motion.

When it comes to potential deadline deals, Steve explains that he has had a change of heart when it comes to Jusuf Nurkic. From his age to his skills in the post, Nurkic still fits the mold of a potential building block for the future.

DEADLINE LOOMING



We’re just over a week from the trade deadline. Buckle up as Brian and Steve sort out the latest rumors and rumblings on an all-new episode of COR!



: https://t.co/rjVoObyU8X pic.twitter.com/i0PcUWPP7l — Church of Roy Podcast (@ChurchofRoyPod) February 2, 2022

In the main segment of the show, Brian and Steve touch on the status of CJ McCollum. Will the Blazers finally make a move to shake up their backcourt? If so, the Pelicans have emerged as a realistic trade partner. Is a package centered around Josh Hart and long-term salary cap relief enough to get a deal done?

You can download today’s show on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.