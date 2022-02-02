 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will the Blazers Actually Shake Things Up at the Deadline?

The latest trade rumors involving the Trail Blazers take center stage in the newest episode of the Church of Roy podcast.

By Steve Dewald
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Church of Roy Podcast returned this week to discuss the latest trade rumors swirling around the Trail Blazers. Before diving into NBA trade talk, hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald detail Portland’s recent string of losses. It certainly appears that the tank is back in motion.

When it comes to potential deadline deals, Steve explains that he has had a change of heart when it comes to Jusuf Nurkic. From his age to his skills in the post, Nurkic still fits the mold of a potential building block for the future.

In the main segment of the show, Brian and Steve touch on the status of CJ McCollum. Will the Blazers finally make a move to shake up their backcourt? If so, the Pelicans have emerged as a realistic trade partner. Is a package centered around Josh Hart and long-term salary cap relief enough to get a deal done?

