All Star Saturday Night Thread

It’s All Star Saturday Night! No current Blazers, but CJ McCollum is participating in the Three Point Contest tonight.
Here’s a look at everyone participating in tonight’s events:
Taco Bell Skills Challenge participants
Team Rooks
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Cavs
Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905
Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
MTN DEW 3-Point Contest participants
CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
Luke Kennard, LA Clippers
Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets
AT&T Slam Dunk participants
Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Saturday, February 19 - 5:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: TNT
