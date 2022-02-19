All Star Saturday Night Thread

It’s All Star Saturday Night! No current Blazers, but CJ McCollum is participating in the Three Point Contest tonight.

Here’s a look at everyone participating in tonight’s events:

Taco Bell Skills Challenge participants

Team Rooks

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905

Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest participants

CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Luke Kennard, LA Clippers

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

AT&T Slam Dunk participants

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors

Obi Toppin, New York Knicks

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Saturday, February 19 - 5:00 p.m. PT

﻿How to watch on TV: TNT

