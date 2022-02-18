Blazers Legend Bill Walton Coaching in the All-Star Celebrity Game

It’s the beginning of All-Star Weekend, which means it’s time for the All-Star Celebrity Game.

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. coached by Portland Trail Blazers legend Bill Walton and Atlanta Hawks icon Dominique Wilkins.

Here’s a look at the All-Star Celebrity Game participants:

Team Walton

• Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)

• Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)

• Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)

• Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

• Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

• Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

• Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor)

• Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

• Ranveer Singh (actor)

• Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Team Nique

• Anuel AA (rapper)

• Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

• Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)

• Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

• Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

• Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)

• Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)

• Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

• Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)

• Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

If you’re looking for a team to root for, Team Walton has to be it for the Portland connection. However, there’s something really refreshing about watching the most random group of celebrities come together to play basketball.

Who are you rooting for Rip City? Sound off in the comments below.