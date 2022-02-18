Blazers Honor Maurice Lucas on 70th Birthday

In order to tell the story of the Portland Trail Blazers, you have to include the late, great Maurice Lucas, who would have turned 70 today.

Lucas passed away in 2010 at the age of 58.

Today marks what would have been Maurice Lucas’ 70th birthday. Maurice’s impact on the court was incredible, but his efforts off the court are why he's a Portland legend. pic.twitter.com/UCjVONMnCu — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 18, 2022

Lucas was selected by the Blazers in the 1976 ABA Dispersal Draft after the NBA-ABA merger and became an All-Star for the first time in 1977, the same year the Blazers won their first and only NBA championship. Lucas made three All-Star teams in his tenure with the Blazers from 1977-79. In 1980, Lucas was traded to the New Jersey Nets for Calvin Natt and was a journeyman throughout the 80s.

He played for the Nets, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Seattle SuperSonics before returning to Portland in his final NBA season in 1987-88.

After Lucas retired, he joined Rick Adelman’s coaching staff for the 1988-89 and made a return to the coaching bench under Nate McMillan in 2005.

