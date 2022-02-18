Rising Stars Challenge Thread

It’s the Rising Stars challenge! Although none of our Portland Trail Blazers are participating, a new unique format should make things fresh and add some more intrigue to the game. Four NBA legends — Gary Payton, Rick Barry, James Worthy and Isiah Thomas — drafted six players in the pool of the league’s best rookies and sophomores and one member of the G League Ignite team.
Team Worthy will face Team Isiah in a game to 50. Then, Team Payton and Team Barry will face off in a game to 50. Then, the two winning teams will meet and compete to 25. The first team to 75 points (in the NBA’s 75th season) will win the Rising Stars Challenge.
Here’s a look at the teams:
TEAM BARRY
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
TEAM ISIAH
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
TEAM PAYTON
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)
- Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)
TEAM WORTHY
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Friday, February 18 - 6:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: TNT
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!
Loading comments...