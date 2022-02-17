Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, and the Trail Blazers Transformation

Your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back, and guess what? It’s the happiest episode of Dave and Dia EVER! After a season of overcast gloom, injuries, and losses, Dave Deckard and Dia Miller take the opportunity to be unabashedly ecstatic about the Blazers beating the Lakers and the Knicks and the oh my gosh what now Bucks! The brilliance of Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic, the change in playing style, the contributions of Josh Hart and Justise Winslow...it’s all there! The dynamic duo also predict what elements of this transformation might endure and which are probably temporary, They revisit CJ McCollum’s goodbye letter to Portland and examine how all the recent ex-Blazers around the league are doing. Finally, they discuss how Dave gets to pay off the bet he lost about Damian Lillard becoming an All-Star. Then the pugnacious pair argue about whether Portland would win their game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. That’s now in the past for you, but it was in the future for the hosts. See who turned out to be right, and have a ton of fun besides, with Episode 66 of Dave and Dia!

You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast here. Or just click play on the embed below!