Winslow: Blazers Are Trying To Make The Playoffs

The Portland Trail Blazers rattled off their fourth straight win against the Memphis Grizzlies last night, bucking the assumption that the team was looking towards the draft lottery.

Justise Winslow, who was dealt to the Blazers in the deal that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers, highlighted the team’s positive vibes post game.

He said the win streak might be steering both the playing group and front office back to the playoff picture. This contradicts the working assumption that in dealing Powell, Covington and CJ McCollum, the Blazers were focused on the lottery.

“I don’t want to speak for the front office but I feel like this run we’re going on is kind of changing some scenarios. Obviously we would love to make the play in, I think that’s kind of our goal right now.” “We just want to continue to make up ground and control what we can control.” “We’re not completely shifting our focus to the play-in just yet, we want to go one day at a time. But you can just feel the vibe, you can feel the energy in the locker room, the way guys are talking, the way they’re interacting, the way we’re connected right now, all eyes are kind of pointing towards that play-in and trying to make the playoffs.”

After wins against the Los Angeles Lakers New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Grizzlies, the Blazers now sit 10th in the West, a game and a half ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

If the Blazers make the playoffs, their 2022 first round pick goes to the Chicago Bulls.

Winslow also affirmed how happy he was playing for the Blazers and living in the Pacific Northwest, especially after the Grizzlies had declined his team option a year ago.

“I found a home. I don’t want to go anywhere.” “I like it, I go on the walks, embracing the nature, the fans—I didn’t realize they’re that good...I love it.”

Since arriving in Portland, Winslow is averaging 12 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.3 minutes over the past six games.