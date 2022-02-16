Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Day Thread

It’s the last game prior to the NBA All-Star break, and the Portland Trail Blazers are facing the Memphis Grizzlies. Can they keep winning? Will they keep winning? That’s the key question.

Wednesday, February 16- 5:00 p.m. PT

﻿How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out), Dennis Smith Jr. (out)

Grizzlies injuries: Ja Morant (questionable), Dillon Brooks (out), Xavier Tillman (out), Yves Pons (out)

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!