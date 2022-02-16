Dennis Smith Jr. Out For At Least Three Weeks With Elbow Injury

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will be sidelined over the next few weeks as he recovers from a right elbow injury suffered at practice, the team reported today.

PORTLAND, Ore. (February 16, 2022) – Following an MRI, Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. has been diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team announced today. The injury occurred in practice on Friday, February 11. Smith will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks.

In his absence, backup point guard duties will likely be replaced by committee.

The 24-year-old earned a minimum veteran contract with the Blazers in training camp.

Smith Jr. has started four of his 37 games this season, averaging 5.6 points, on 41.8 percent from the field, 22.2 percent from three and 65.6 percent from the charity stripe. He’s also put up 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 17.2 minutes.