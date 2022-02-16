Simons, Hart Form Instant Chemistry in Blazers’ Re-Tooled Backcourt

The Church of Roy podcast returned this week to discuss the Trail Blazers’ surprise winning streak. Hosts Brian Wilcox and Steve Dewald jump right into the Blazers’ re-tooled lineup to kick off the show. From Josh Hart’s energetic play on both ends to the floor to Anfernee Simons continued rise as a first option, Portland is suddenly playing a more enjoyable brand of basketball.

Outside of the backcourt, Steve detailed Jusuf Nurkic’s role as a leader in the aftermath of a busy trade deadline. Is he set to continue his career with the Blazers after this offseason?

In the final portion of the show, Brian and Steve discuss potential buyout candidates. Will Eric Bledsoe and Ben McLemore make it until the end of the season? Speaking of Bledsoe, Steve is sticking to his belief that the former Clippers guard holds the key to getting the tank back on track. Should the Blazers find a way to get Bledsoe more minutes down the stretch?

