Jacked Ramsays Mailbag Live!

With the NBA All-Star break right around the corner, hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are switching it up a bit: instead of a taped mailbag show, we’re getting a live mailbag show!

On this live show, the guys will dive into as many questions as they can about the immediate future of the Portland Trail Blazers.

What makes a better team, one with top end talent or one with pieces that fit together for a system perfectly? What would or could that look like for the Blazers?

If the Basketball Gods smile upon Portland and they land in the top of the NBA Draft where a pick of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero is there, does that change the thought process for Portland pursuing Jerami Grant?

Was this new version of the Blazers underestimated? Do you feel like the tough schedule coming up maybe isn’t AS tough after their performance against the Milwaukee Bucks — even without Giannis Antetokounmpo?

That and more on this LIVE Mail Bag show! Tap in!

