Portland Trail Blazers Honor Black History Month

The Portland Trail Blazers, like other teams around the NBA, are celebrating Black History Month in a variety of ways, from the game against the New York Knicks to a free cup of coffee this upcoming Saturday at Portland’s KISS Coffee.

Our #BlackHistoryMonth celebration continues this Saturday at Kiss Coffee. Stop by between 9-11 a.m. to get your morning coffee on us, score free Blazers swag and enter for a chance to win a pair of game tickets. See you there!

There is a small catch: only one beverage will be available per person, while supplies last.

KISS Coffee is a Black-owned business in Portland’s Concordia neighborhood featuring coffee from local roasters Seven Virtues and Nossa Familia as well as a variety of non-coffee drinks and food.

If you are interested in getting in on the action, you can find KISS Coffee at 3016 NE Ainsworth St in Portland.

HBCU Night is still coming up against the Denver Nuggets on February 27th. You can read more about the Blazers’ recognition of Black History Month here: https://www.nba.com/blazers/bhm