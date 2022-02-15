Starting Lineup Drags In Rankings

The Portland Trail Blazers emerged from the NBA trade deadline looking very different from when they went into it after dealing away Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers, and then engaging in a three-team trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs that sent CJ McCollum to the Big Easy and brought Josh Hart to Rip City. Now that the dust has cleared, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey slots the Blazers’ new starting lineup in 27th place out of 30.

Starting Lineup: Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow and Jusuf Nurkic Net Rating: N/A (not enough possessions) With Damian Lillard out and the Portland Trail Blazers fresh off a roster overhaul, it’s impossible to predict which lineup will start the most games going forward. We’ll go with the one that was deployed in Portland’s first game after all the moves were finalized. Woo boy, it was a far cry from what the Blazers have been for most of the Dame era. The rest of the season figures to be Simons’ showcase for restricted free agency. Can he do enough to warrant a return as Lillard’s full-time backcourt mate? Or has the Blazers front office seen enough of the two-small-guards construction?

Bailey acknowledges that the ranking is highly subjective, given the lack of available data. We offer one point in favor: This starting lineup is fun to watch.

You can read the entire rankings here.