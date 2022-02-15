Cody Zeller Bids Goodbye to Portland Trail Blazers

Following the trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, the Portland Trail Blazers waived big man Cody Zeller. Zeller took to Twitter to say goodbye to the team, the organization, and the fans.

Thank you Rip City! My time in Portland was shorter than expected but I’m thankful for the experience! I have nothing but great things to say about Portland, the Trail Blazers organization and staff, and of course the fans! Onto the next chapter of my journey!

Zeller signed a veteran’s contract in free agency last offseason. During his tenure with the Blazers, he played 27 games, during which he averaged 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while coming off the bench.

Zeller underwent surgery in late January in order to repair a fracture to his right kneecap; the injury kept him from playing more than 20 games for the Blazers over the season.

We wish Cody the best.