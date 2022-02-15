Billups Reflects On Effort After Win Over Bucks

The Portland Trail Blazers played a heck of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks, ending in a decisive victory for the Blazers 122-107. Though the Bucks were without their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, what was perhaps most remarkable was the effort from the Blazers, and Jason Quick of the Athletic reveals what head coach Chauncey Billups thought about the win.

“I love it,” Billups said. “And I’ve said it all along: Most fan bases, in particular ours, it’s not really about the names on the back of the jerseys. It’s about the heart and the spirit, and the effort and intensity that you put into it. Our team is just playing so hard. We are all over the place. We are diving around, ripping and running around, and when you play with that kind of heart, not only do you give yourself a chance, but people fall in love with you. I don’t care what era you played in, that thing is constant and will always be that way. So, that’s the reason I love those type of dudes.”

As Quick notes, the Blazers have made basketball entertaining again, and it has shown in the team’s recent wins.

