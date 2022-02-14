Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Bucks

Call an ambulance...but not for the Trail Blazers!

The Portland Trail Blazers, er baby Blazers, er the new look Blazers... whatever you want to call them went into Milwaukee and handed the Bucks a big ol’ loss - 122-107. The first win for the Blazers in Milwaukee since 2013!

Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague as they take a look at what be the victory of the year for the Blazers - considering all that has transpired. Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo out with a bum ankle, the Bucks still have most of their NBA championship team with two pillars in Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton active and healthy - yet the best player on the floor tonight was 22 year old Anfernee Simons who continues to show that he’s ready to be a star in the NBA.

What, if anything does a 3-game winning streak mean for the potential of the Trail Blazers to “tank?” Is this a couple of decent wins with one against the Bucks that perhaps the opponent overlooked? Or have the Blazers truly found who’s next in the pantheon of Blazers superstars in Anfernee Simons?

Hop on the show and find out now!

