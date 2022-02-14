Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Day Thread

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of a short road trip ahead of the NBA All-Star break. The Blazers are coming off of two wins at home, while the Bucks lost their previous game to the Phoenix Suns.

UPDATE: star Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT for the game.

Monday, February 14- 5:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports NW, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Damian Lillard (out), Nassir Little (out), Keon Johnson (out), Eric Bledsoe (out), Didi Louzada (out), Joe Ingles (out), Dennis Smith Jr. (out)

Bucks injuries: Brook Lopez (out), George Hill (out), Pat Connaughton (out), Giannis Antetokounmpo (out)

SBN Affiliate: Brew Hoop

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

That’s it! Have fun and GO BLAZERS!!