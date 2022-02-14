Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs Bucks

This is what happens when the rabbit — er deer, has the gun. Well, at least that’s how it felt in the first matchup of the season between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks that saw the Bucks blast the Blazers 137-108 in a game that didn’t even feel THAT close.

It’s the final match between the two teams tonight in Milwaukee and hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague are here to get you ready for the game, bring you the latest news and notes, and have a bit of fun with the NBA All-Star Weekend coming up fast.

As things sit now, the Blazers currently have the 9th worst record in the league at 23-34 (11 games under .500), only four wins ahead of the 5th worst Indiana Pacers. While the Blazers will have a break sandwiched in between, this starts what is on paper the hardest stretch of the schedule Portland will face all year with games against: Milwaukee, at Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, at Phoenix Suns, at Minnesota Timberwolves (x2), and at Utah Jazz.

So hop on the show and get the latest while Brandon and Danny set up tonight’s game!

