Dave & Dia Talk Trade Deadline Aftermath

The Rainbows and Unicorns are back (mostly) and so is the Portland Trail Blazers podcast that we hope you all love!

This week, Dave and Dia postponed the full show until after the trade deadline ended so they could discuss the trades in full—and it’s a good thing because for the first time in what seems like a long time, Portland made lots of moves.

The duo discuss all the trade details, the highs and lows, what they like and what this means for the team going forward. They also talk about the Gary Trent Sr. interview about his son, Gary Trent Jr., and his time with the Blazers. Of course the podcast can't end on a bad note, so cue the Blazers’ big win against the Lakers! If the team doesn’t win anymore games this season, Dave and Dia agree that that win felt awfully good.

You can hear all of this and more this week on the Dave and Dia podcast, available on all podcast platforms. You can download this episode or subscribe to the podcast through this link. Or just click play on the embed below!